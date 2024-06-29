Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,216,000 after acquiring an additional 229,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,814,000 after acquiring an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,206,000 after purchasing an additional 682,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,327,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IVW stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $92.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,791. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.