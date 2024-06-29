Weaver Consulting Group Buys 2,980 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 34,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 183,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 90,896 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 103.6% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 57,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,189,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,031,364. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a PE ratio of -466.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

