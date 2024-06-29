Weaver Consulting Group Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June accounts for 1.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJUN. Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 86,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 700,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 73,005 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of PJUN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.62. 30,202 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $434.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.