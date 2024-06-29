Weaver Consulting Group lessened its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.46% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLDI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.32. 1,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 million, a PE ratio of 188.93 and a beta of 0.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $153.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.97 and a 200 day moving average of $146.73.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.1768 dividend. This represents a $14.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.19%.

(Free Report)

luxury british cocoa grower and chocolatier, hotel chocolat, was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – which remain central to the brand’s success today. with its rabot estate cocoa plantation in saint lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in cambridgeshire and stores across the uk and internationally, hotel chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.