Weaver Consulting Group Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.65. 3,894,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,917. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

