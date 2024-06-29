Weaver Consulting Group Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $380.26. The firm has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.