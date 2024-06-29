Webster Bank N. A. Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,317,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 439,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,285,000 after buying an additional 250,274 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 172,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after buying an additional 21,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,533,346 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.14. The company has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

