Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.25 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enzi Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Client First Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,277,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.30. 228,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,690. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $267.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.91 and a 200-day moving average of $241.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
