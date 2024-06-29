Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,821. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

