Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2024

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,821. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.