Webster Bank N. A. Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,628,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,129,949. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The company has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

