Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.47. 2,389,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,959. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

