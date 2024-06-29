Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $149.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,926,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,209. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.01. The company has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.