Wedbush Cuts Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $175.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.47.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $138.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

