Wells Fargo & Company Cuts First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target to $18.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FHB

First Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,351,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,842,000 after buying an additional 1,561,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,689,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Hawaiian by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,082,000 after acquiring an additional 668,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,251,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,458,000 after purchasing an additional 207,652 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.