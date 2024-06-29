Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $33.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna restated a negative rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.25.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 0.3 %

WERN opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.