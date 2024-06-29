Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.06 and traded as low as $8.00. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 23,607 shares traded.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
