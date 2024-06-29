Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.76

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and traded as high as $7.84. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 4,935 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBI. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter worth $626,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 93,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the period.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

