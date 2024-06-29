Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.76

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and traded as high as $7.84. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 4,935 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
