Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.82.

WAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WAB opened at $157.94 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.70 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.97 and a 200-day moving average of $145.43.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total value of $275,375.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total value of $275,375.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,703,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,236,441.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,476 shares of company stock worth $7,689,609 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 88,325 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,915,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 59,168.4% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

