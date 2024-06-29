Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.22

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and traded as high as $12.40. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 1,864 shares.

Where Food Comes From Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 million, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Where Food Comes From stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WFCF Free Report ) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.81% of Where Food Comes From worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

