Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.22

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and traded as high as $12.40. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 1,864 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 million, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.51.
Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.
Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.
