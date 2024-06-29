Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Update

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 202.0% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 44.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of WHLM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.43. 65,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,678. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 million, a P/E ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 0.57. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 2.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wilhelmina International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

