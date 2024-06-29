Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Update

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 202.0% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 44.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wilhelmina International Price Performance
Shares of WHLM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.43. 65,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,678. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 million, a P/E ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 0.57. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $7.62.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 2.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on WHLM
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wilhelmina International
- What is a Dividend King?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.