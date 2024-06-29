William Garrett Gray Sells 13,038 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) CFO William Garrett Gray sold 13,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $26,858.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 672,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,703.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 252,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,131. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 67.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 369,586 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 200.9% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 57,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 38,672 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $62,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 114,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.