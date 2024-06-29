William Garrett Gray Sells 13,038 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) CFO William Garrett Gray sold 13,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $26,858.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 672,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,703.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance
Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 252,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,131. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Checkpoint Therapeutics
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.