WOO Network Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $399.79 million and $8.80 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOO Network has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,230,431,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,911,906,395 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @_woo_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WOO Network is woo.org/blog/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

