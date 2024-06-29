WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 2,200 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,380 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,473,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,951,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after buying an additional 657,170 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,857,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,888,000 after buying an additional 127,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. 7,264,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,062. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $34.38.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

