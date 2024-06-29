WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 11,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 215.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 514,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,225,000 after purchasing an additional 351,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 24,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.04. 3,926,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.81 and a 200-day moving average of $147.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

