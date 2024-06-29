WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $671,000 Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 3,244.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in PowerSchool during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, June 10th. Baird R W lowered PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

Shares of PowerSchool stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,180. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.29 and a beta of 1.06. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $72,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,154,491.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $72,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,154,491.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,295 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $28,917.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,763.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,681 shares of company stock worth $7,768,077 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

