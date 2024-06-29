WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mainsail Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEG traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.56. 875,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,523. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $581,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,637 shares in the company, valued at $14,726,786.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

