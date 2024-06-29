WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 0.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,207,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,825,160. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

