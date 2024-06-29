World Mobile Token Price Hits $0.24 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $144.89 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 594,874,515 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

