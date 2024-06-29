X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Trading Up 0.1%

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.52 and last traded at $35.51. Approximately 924,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,055,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41.

Get X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,052,000 after purchasing an additional 360,046 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.