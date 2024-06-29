Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Trading 5.5% Higher

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.72. 5,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 38,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Yunji Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

