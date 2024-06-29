Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SWN opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 12,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 608,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.