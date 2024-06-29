Zacks Research Comments on Alkermes plc’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Alkermes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Alkermes Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ALKS opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 26.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 221,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 45,903 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 421.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,393,000 after buying an additional 6,730,671 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

