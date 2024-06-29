Zacks Research Comments on Cintas Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cintas in a report released on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $14.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.65 EPS.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $700.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $687.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.30. Cintas has a 12-month low of $474.74 and a 12-month high of $719.98.

Cintas’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.29%.

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at $41,463,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

