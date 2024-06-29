ZClassic Hits 1-Day Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 29th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $458,118.93 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0493 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00041027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00033604 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

