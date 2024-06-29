zkSync Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $616.37 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, zkSync has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. zkSync has a market capitalization of $616.37 million and $146.53 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. One zkSync token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About zkSync

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.16868051 USD and is up 5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $179,908,072.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

