ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Downgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTOFree Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $21.20 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

ZTO has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.18.

ZTO stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.09.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

