10,936 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,936 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 69,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.18. 5,230,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.57. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

