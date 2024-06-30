1,274 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $7,628,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Airbnb by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Airbnb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Airbnb by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after buying an additional 273,191 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total transaction of $96,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 222,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,913,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 413,287 shares of company stock valued at $61,071,555. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,842,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,274. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.98. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.24 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

