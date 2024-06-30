17,218 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,218 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in GSK by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in GSK by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.50. 7,855,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.3762 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.