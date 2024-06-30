180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Update

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ TURN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,529. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. 180 Degree Capital has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 13,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,823.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 773,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,356.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 48,860 shares of company stock valued at $202,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

Featured Stories

