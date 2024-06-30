18,345 Shares in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Acquired by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. River Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATMP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,723,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,831,000 after acquiring an additional 128,215 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ATMP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. 27,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,236. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Select MLP VWAP index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index consisting of US and Canadian MLPs and general partners of MLPs that are selected based on fundamental criteria. ATMP was launched on Mar 12, 2013 and is issued by Barclays.

