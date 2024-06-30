23,798 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,798 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,596,000 after purchasing an additional 269,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,314,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,014,000 after purchasing an additional 528,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.54. 65,914,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,732,484. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

