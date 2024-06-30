241 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 0.7 %

ASND traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $136.38. The company had a trading volume of 260,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,946. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.91). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. TD Cowen raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.