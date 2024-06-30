26,972 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Acquired by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.48. The stock had a trading volume of 274,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,996. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.26.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

