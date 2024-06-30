2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $123.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

TWOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. 2U has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $144.30.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($8.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.10) by $3.00. The company had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in 2U by 131.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 71,696 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 225,253 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

