392 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VGT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $576.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,512. The company has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $539.46 and a 200-day moving average of $516.44. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $593.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

