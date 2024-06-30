3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $327.60

Shares of 3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 327.60 ($4.16) and traded as low as GBX 319.50 ($4.05). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 320.50 ($4.07), with a volume of 747,479 shares.

3i Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.22 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 332.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 327.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.39.

3i Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 5.95 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,243.24%.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

