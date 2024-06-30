4,182 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,097,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,073,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,620,466 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $537,429,000 after purchasing an additional 870,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $18.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.37. 129,966,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,446,953. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.55 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

