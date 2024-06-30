5,822 Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Acquired by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.67. The company had a trading volume of 811,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,070. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

