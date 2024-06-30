86,886 Shares in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Acquired by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,000. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.87% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter.

IUS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,204. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $535.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $47.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

